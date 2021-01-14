Ina’s photography project raises funds for dogs

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR Ina Jalil, dogs are family.

As a local photographer and owner of three dogs herself, she’s turning her passion for both into a new project called “Tails of Canberra”, a fundraising coffee table book that will showcase the canines of the capital in some of it’s most iconic locations.

The National Carillon, Lake Burley Griffin, the Arboretum and the National Rose Garden are just a few of the places Ina wants to snap some pics of the dogs, capture their personalities and tell a story about each of them.

“After the sad passing of one of my dogs in late 2019, I realised even more how important they are to us,” said Ina.

“They make you laugh, they cheer you up when you’re sad. I’ve lived by myself for the last 13 years but my dogs have made me feel like I’ve never been alone.”

Ina is undertaking the project to raise money for the local charity ACT Rescue and Foster, to help dogs around Canberra find safe and happy homes.

“To be able to bring awareness to such an important cause and help improve the lives of dogs means so much to me,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Ina has taken photographs of beloved pets for charity. Last year her business, Ina J Photography, partnered with ACT Pet Crisis Support for the “Canberra Paws 2021 Calendar Contest”.

Animals from all around the ACT were submit by owners to the competition, where fellow Canberrans voted on their favourite pet pics to be featured in the calendar.

“We were able to raise $11,000 for the the crisis support. I’m so proud of what we achieved,” said Ina.

All proceeds from the sale of the calendar are going towards medical bills for disadvantaged pet owners who would otherwise have to have their animal companions euthanised.

Canberrans can also get involved with Ina’s new book project too. People who would like to have their dog featured in the book can register them through Ina’s website.

Registrations are open from tomorrow (January 15) and close on January 30. Ina is encouraging people who register to have a funny or interesting story about their pet that can be used for the book.

For her, it means the world to be able to do something she loves and improve the lives of the animals she loves.

“No matter how bad of a day you’ve had a dog can always cheer you up,” says Ina.

“They just always make you smile.”

More information via inajphotography.com