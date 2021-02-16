Increased casual work could spark more covid outbreaks

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’S ongoing control of the COVID-19 pandemic could be threatened by the federal government’s proposed “Fair Work Amendment Bill”, which may even “spark our next pandemic”, warn leading experts from ANU.

In a submission, the ANU experts argue an increase in casual employment, insecure working conditions and a lack of access to paid sick leave, that would be implemented under the changes, will increase the risks of covid transmission.

They warn the highest risk of transmission comes from essential workers in low-paid and casual work, that under the proposed changes would be unable to follow necessary health recommendations such as isolating when unwell or quarantining while awaiting results.

“These are the people who keep our society functioning and who are in occupations that can’t be done remotely,” said co-author Assoc Prof Kamalini Lokuge.

“They are our health care workers, personal care attendants, cleaners, security guards, abattoir workers, delivery workers, supermarket staff, public transport and taxi drivers, childcare staff and others providing essential services to the community.”

The submission cites the events surrounding Victoria’s outbreak as evidence of the issues raised, explaining that employees without access to paid leave went to work while unwell as to not lose their employment.

The experts also warn the proposed amendments would have a profoundly negative and worrying impact on another key at risk group – young Australians.

“Young Australian adults have the highest rates of COVID-19,” co-author Prof Emily Banks said.

“Increasing insecure work amongst young adults is likely to further increase risks of transmission, and the disproportionate social and economic burden they are asked to bear.

“Casual workers are twice affected by the pandemic, due to the absence of leave entitlements, and by being among the lowest paid and insecure workers.”

The submissions calls for the removal of provisions in the proposed amendment that promote insecure work, replacing them with provisions that strengthen the security and protections provided to employees.

This includes the implementation of measures such as paid “flu leave days”.

“Modelling has shown that paid service leave in conjunction with flu leave days can reduce workplace infections by at least 25 per cent,” Ms Lokuge said.

“Extending this model to the current pandemic would have the win-win effect of reducing the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 to patients, colleagues and the community and improving the financial security for these and other essential workers.

“Addressing these risks through government legislation that protects the health and safety of employees – and therefore our whole community – is critical.”