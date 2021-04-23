Inspectors close ‘deteriorating’ bridges in Latham park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE footbridges at Umbagong District Park in Latham were closed today (April 23) after inspectors from the city services directorate deemed them unsafe due to deteriorating timber.

A directorate spokeswoman said the government is now working on an approach to make sure the three foot bridges are safe and access is maintained for the community.

“We are aware the park is an important recreational space for the community and that the paths are well-utilised,” she said.

“We will keep the community updated on the bridge works as it progresses.”