It’s a team effort when it comes to quality services

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHEN there’s a quality business, service or product, there’s often a team of passionate people behind it.

Whether Canberrans are looking to get fit, buy clothes or shoes, manage pain, volunteer or promote their own business, each service requires team effort to make it happen.

Clothing that’s well-known in the region

WITH a long history of selling clothes in Canberra, Janice Bannerman is half of the dynamic duo at the helm of the clothing and fine wares boutique, Gaudy and Prim.

While Janice is based in the Canberra Gaudy and Prim store at Bailey’s Arcade, co-owner Claire Morice works out of the Melbourne shop, where she also designs and manufactures her clothing label Radha Rani Clothing.

After taking their clothes to years of pop-up stores at Floriade and local folk festivals, Janice, who is also the designer and manufacturer at clothing label Silk Sisters, says the pair have become well-known.

“The women in Canberra know our product, respect our product and keep coming back,” she says.

Made from natural fibres that are manufactured under Fairtrade International conditions, Janice says the clothing pieces at Gaudy and Prim take inspiration from Janice and Claire’s travels around India and Vietnam, and feature south Asian designs.

“We both know and have a personal relationship with the people that make our clothes,” she says.

“Before covid, we spent a lot of time in Vietnam and India where the clothing is sourced.”

They have dresses made from cotton or linen in a range of colours and designs, from checkered to pastel pinks, as well as cotton and silk tops.

Janice says the store is also stocked with homewares, jewellery and gifts, such as candles, wellbeing and garden products.

Many of them, from their soaps to hand creams, she says are made in Australia.

Gaudy and Prim, shop 18, Bailey’s Arcade, 143 London Circuit, Civic. Email hello@gaudyandprim.com.au or visit gaudyandprim.com.au

Program helps with chronic fatigue

THE team at Arthritis ACT is now running tailored programs to help Canberrans living with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, according to CEO Rebecca Davey.

Currently, Rebecca says the ACT lacks specialists who deal specifically with the disabling and complex illness, also known as ME/CFS, which means it is often difficult for people to get diagnosed.

As someone living with chronic fatigue syndrome, Robyn Harris, Arthritis ACT’s peer-support worker knows this all too well.

She helps patients realise that there is hope at the end of the tunnel, and through their range of support groups, face-to-face sessions and short online programs, can help them start to make improvements to their lives, according to Rebecca.

“We run a regular self-help program, which really concentrates on people just being able to break their lives up into little morsels of life, to be able to slowly reintegrate back into life and to do ordinary things again,” she says.

Located in both Bruce and Pearce, the team at Arthritis ACT run a wide range of programs targeting anyone who lives with chronic pain, says Rebecca.

Their holistic approach includes a variety of programs such as exercise classes, hydrotherapy, an on-site dietitian and even an art therapist.

“This therapy is a form of counselling that greatly benefits those with disability, chronic pain or other debilitating physical and mental health problems through the medium of art,” says Rebecca.

“Our fully trained therapists help individuals find and understand their triggers, so that they can be targeted with practical treatments.”

Arthritis ACT, building 1, Colette Place, Pearce, and building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Working together to meet weight loss goals

THIS month, weight loss coach and exercise professional Mike Smith is launching a new weight loss program called “Stronger Together” and it’s one he describes as a “revelation”.

More than 20 years ago Mike started taking the gym, exercise and nutrition seriously and says the key to weight loss is support, guidance and the weekly weigh-in.

“I’ve been overweight and it’s not easy to lose weight on your own, it helps to be with a group,” he says.

“There are three key elements to the new program: food and fluids, physical activity, and thoughts and feelings.

“Each week, [as part of the program], we look at a different topic [and I’ll give] tips and practical advice.”

Mike believes that people working together on their weight loss journey is the ticket to achieving success.

“The group discussion is a revelation [because] we realise we’re not alone,” he says.

“We’re all thinking and feeling the same things.”

Mike will be teaming up with Margaret Stamatis-Everett and Julian Everett, the owners of Body Basics Health and Fitness in Queanbeyan, to bring the program to the community.

“We have long wanted to more directly help people achieve their weight loss goals,” says Margaret.

“Mike has had great success in this field. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

“Stronger Together”. Call 6181 3579, email mike@strongertogetheraus.com.au or visit strongertogetheraus.com.au

Charity’s on the lookout for volunteers

PEGASUS Riding for the Disabled ACT, a charity that delivers therapeutic horse-facilitated programs to people living with disability, is always on the lookout for new volunteers to join their team, says executive general manager Matt Watson.

“The volunteers, staff and participants all work together to connect with the Canberra and region community through a vision of commitment, respect, quality and connection,” says Matt.

“Experience with horses isn’t necessary for volunteers at the charity either.”

All training, Matt says, is provided on-site, whether it’s horse-leading or stable care, and includes how to work with the differently abled.

“[Volunteers] assist the child while they’re riding or learning to ride,” he says.

“They help to communicate the instructions from the coach, giving them guidance, making sure they are sitting on the horse properly.”

Other volunteers help out at what Matt calls Canberra’s “best-kept secret”, an “idyllic”, 100 acre farm, which is located about 10 minutes from Belconnen centre.

“But you wouldn’t know it when you’re on the farm,” he says.

Pegasus ACT is particularly in need of help on weekdays.

Currently the volunteers and staff make up a wide range of age groups, from teenagers to seniors, he says.

“People realise they feel good about helping someone achieve something like riding a horse, as well as the physical benefits,” he says.

“It is also a good social environment for [volunteers] as well.”

Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, 119 Drake Brockman Drive, Holt. Call 6254 9190, email admin@pegasusact.com.au or visit pegasusact.com.au

Company promises to get any business noticed

THE father and daughter team at Canberra’s longest running, locally-owned promotional products company, Paddywack Promotional Products, promises to “put your name everywhere”, says general manager Alison Slocum.

That’s the positioning statement from Alison and her father, Bill, who advise on, and source, the most suitable and cost-effective products that are proven to bring instant brand recognition and loyalty to their customers, which include businesses such as private enterprise, government departments, schools and sporting teams.

“We offer professional advice on thousands of personalised promotional products that strengthen brand awareness and loyalty to any business,” Alison says.

“[And we’re] dedicated to delivering the most valued products, based on a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience within the sector.”

Alison believes Paddywack Promotional Products delivers a winning team because nothing is too much trouble for them.

“We go out of our way to ensure our customers get the right products, at the best prices, [offering a] very personalised and committed service,” she says.

As a family-owned and operated business, Alison says they have a shared purpose, which has taken Bill about 25 years to get right.

“His strong commitment to building a lasting family enterprise has required dedication as well as a great deal of extra time and effort, assuring customers of extremely personal service,” she says.

Paddywack Promotional Products, unit 15, 41-45 Tennant Street, Fyshwick. Call 6239 2391 or visit paddywack.com.au

Family has a long history of selling shoes

THE team at the “destination shoe store”, Frawley’s Shoes, has more than 150 years’ combined experience when it comes to selling shoes, says store manager Lisa Mudge.

One of Canberra’s longest family-operated businesses, Frawley’s Shoes started with brothers Thomas and Joseph Frawley who were selling shoes from a truck in 1927 when Canberra was building Parliament House (now Old Parliament House) before establishing a store in Garema Place in 1958.

Staying in the family, brothers John and Ted Frawley took over from their dad and uncle, and now Lisa, Ted’s daughter, is the third generation family member to run the store.

Stocking a range of shoes for all seasons, Lisa says Frawley’s offers a range of brands such as Ziera, FRANKiE4, Klouds, Rieker, Remonte, Alegria and Slatters, in a wide range of shoe types such as walkers, boots, slippers, work shoes and sandals.

Shoes for orthotics are also a specialty at the store, Lisa says.

Being a long-established business, she says they often get people come in who remember getting their school shoes there.

“It is lovely to see customers who have been shopping with Frawley’s for many, many years and also all the new customers,” she says.

Frawley’s Shoes, 26 Garema Place, Civic. Call 6247 9104 or visit frawleysshoes.com.au

Studio opens for a week of free classes

THE winning team at Pure Will Fitness Studio is preparing for an open week where people can come and try their fitness classes for free from May 24-29 before joining as a member, says owner Louise Wilson.

“We offer over 30 classes across the week to choose from, including mobility and yoga, to aid recovery,” she says.

Louise encourages people wanting to join in on the open week to call or email to book in their first class.

She says the studio caters to the health and fitness of every individual.

“We understand everyone has different bodies and different goals,” says Louise.

“We modify our exercises to suit each of our members though a welcoming, comfortable and non-intimidating environment.”

Offering services such as a group fitness studio, yoga classes, personal training, and senior and family-friendly fitness, Louise says Pure Will Fitness Studio prides themselves on their special focus on technique.

“As members exercise, our trainers check and correct technique, and give cues to ensure the best possible outcomes from exercise,” says Louise.

She also says the fitness studio’s “Member of the Month” program allows members to choose what they’d like to focus on.

“We’ve had focuses like recovery, where we looked at different ways of preparing and recovering from exercise, we’ve had core strength, and an important mental health focus.

“It’s all about making our members feel as comfortable as possible.”

Pure Will Fitness Studio, 69 Uriarra Road, Queanbeyan. Call 0435 372369 or visit purewill.com.au