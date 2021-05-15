Kangaroo culling ‘inhumane’, says animal activist

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS the ACT government begins its annual kangaroo cull, animal welfare activist Robyn Soxsmith has labelled the killings as “not humane”.

Parks and Conservation Service director Daniel Iglesias says 1568 Eastern Grey kangaroos will be culled from ACT reserves this year.

“As always, animal and environmental advocates will be out at the reserves this year, protesting against the cruelty to both the kangaroos and the other creatures that depend on them,” says Ms Soxsmith, co-founder of the Animal Protectors Alliance.

“We will be out there as always bearing witness to the cruelty, and monitoring and documenting the behaviour of the shooters.”

The cull will close six Canberra nature reserves over five evenings.

From 6pm-8am, Sunday (May 16) to Thursday, six – Mt Ainslie Nature Reserve, Mt Majura Nature Reserve, Farrer Ridge Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve – of 39 Canberra nature parks will be shut to “remove” 1568 Eastern Grey Kangaroos.

Mr Iglesias says: “We are confident [that culling 1568] will manage grazing pressure and achieve priority conservation outcomes while maintaining public, staff and contractor safety.”

Ms Soxsmith says the culling is not humane.

“It is every bit as cruel as the slaughter of baby seals in Newfoundland,” she says.

“Baby kangaroos are bludgeoned to death, decapitated, or orphaned to die of hunger, thirst, cold and stress. Adults are often wounded and die slowly, or are shot hours later.

“Fleeing animals impale themselves on barbed wire or rush into the paths of oncoming traffic. The government’s claims that the killing is humane is just another lie.”