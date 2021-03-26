Leading ex-AFP cop cleared over conduct charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FORMER Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner has been acquitted of serious charges, including misuse of a firearm, in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Ramzi Jabbour, who quit the force in 2019 after charges were laid against him, was also stood down after the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity had launched an investigation into a number of indiscretions.

Mr Jabbour was accused to have allowed a family member to use his service pistol while on leave to shoot at kangaroos.

The prosecution also alleged the gun was later returned to his headquarters in the early hours of the morning to cover up the offence.

The ex-top cop also had to defend asking a legal officer for advice for his own legal studies when the feedback was for homework of a child.

Magistrate James Stewart found that the prosecution case could not prove that any law into his conduct were broken, that the charges were not specifically laid over the firing of his gun and that costs should be awarded to Mr Jabbour.