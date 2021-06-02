Lee calls for immediate funding support for legal centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee will move a motion in the Legislative Assembly today (June 2), calling on the ACT government to provide funding certainty for Canberra Community Law within the week.

Short-term covid-related funding for Canberra Community Law ceases on June 30 after the free, independent legal service, that’s run by community managed boards, had already been struggling with funding reductions over recent years.

A reduction in funds, the biggest funding hit it’s ever seen, means the organisation, which is the only ACT service that specialises in housing, Centrelink, disability and racial discrimination law, and homelessness law, will face a significant shortfall in resources to maintain current service levels.

Ms Lee will call on the government to provide funding certainty within the week after Canberra Community Law also made calls to the government to meet its shortfall.

“Canberra Community Law is an independent community legal centre and has been providing legal services to low income Canberrans for over 30 years,” Ms Lee said.

“Canberra Community Law is experiencing increased demand and greater complexity of cases due to the ongoing pandemic. However, short-term covid funding will end in a matter of weeks and without funding certainty from government, Canberra Community Law faces a funding cliff.

“This vitally important organisation must get funding certainty from the government as soon as possible so they can keep providing these free and vital services to the most vulnerable in our community.”