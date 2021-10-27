Lion’s share of sport spend goes to Gungahlin

THE ACT government is spending more money on sporting facilities – with a particular focus on dedicated centres for soccer and tennis centres in Gungahlin – as part of the 2021-22 Budget

The planned Home of Football centre in Throsby, set to include include multiple outdoor football fields and indoor futsal courts, has received additional funding from the Budget, now taking the total investment to $33.5 million.

It includes a $4.5 million contribution from Capital Football.

A new tennis centre in Gungahlin has been allocated $8.4 million, with an additional contribution of $400,000 from Tennis Australia and Tennis ACT.

The centre is set to include up to 10 to 12 full-sized courts, hot shots courts, a hitting wall, LED lighting, parking and a pavilion.

A request for tender to engage a consultant to undertake the design of the tennis centre is set to be released tomorrow (October 28).

The Phillip District Enclosed Oval in Woden will also get a financial boost for the construction of a new stand-alone pavilion, refurbishment of the existing Michael O’Connor grandstand, installation of new LED sportsground lighting to support night-time match play use and other general upgrades.

An additional $1.59 million will also be allocated to support women’s elite sport by providing ongoing funding to the Canberra Capitals and Canberra United.