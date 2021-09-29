Lots of Care when the going gets tough

Financial hardship can happen to any of us, says CARMEL FRANKLIN, CEO of Care. “We are here for people who need help,” she says. This is a sponsored post.

“IF you are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, please be assured you are not alone,” says CEO of Care, Carmel Franklin.

Carmel says financial hardship can happen to any of us.

“Many of the people who come to us at Care for financial support and advice feel ashamed that it’s all their fault,” she says.

“But it’s not. I want them to know that they can seek help and we can work through their situation with them.”

With 35 years of operation, Carmel says that Care’s services focus on consumer rights and financial health and wellbeing, but the recent lockdown has highlighted the importance of looking after our mental health as well.

“Being in lockdown has thrown our usual routines out the window, and this can make us feel anxious and uncertain,” she says.

“Not being able to do what we want, being stuck inside, having to home school children while trying to work from home, being cut-off from social interactions and feeling uncertain and anxious about our employment, studies or financial situation can have a huge impact on our mood and motivation.

“People who are in financial hardship have extra complexities and stresses in their lives – be it domestic violence, loss of income due to poor health, loss of a relationship and other factors.

“For us at Care it’s about finding out what your story is and providing information, advice and options to slowly improve your situation.”

She encourages anyone facing financial hardship to seek help as soon as possible.

“We are here for people who need help and all services are operating during the lockdown by phone or online,” says Carmel.

There are various Care programs ready to help:

Care Consumer Law offers free legal assistance to people living in the ACT in the areas of credit, debt and consumer law, including in the context of domestic and family violence and financial abuse. To make an appointment with a lawyer, call 6143 0044 or email clc.admin@carefcs.org.

Financial Counselling provides free, confidential financial counselling to people experiencing financial difficulty. To speak to a financial counsellor about your situation, call the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007007 or via the live chat feature on ndh.org.au

Care Community Loans offers 0 per cent interest loans for up to $1500 for people on low to moderate incomes in Canberra and the surrounding NSW community to buy essential goods and services. It also has a specialist loans program, Assistance Beyond Crisis, for people who have experienced and left domestic or family violence, for up to $5000 at zero interest. More information at 6257 1788.

Care Community education will offer free webinars on dealing with financial difficulty in the coming weeks. Care continues to provide $100 energy support vouchers for anyone struggling with energy bills. More information at 6257 1788.

More from carefcs.org