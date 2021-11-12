Magistrate Bernadette Boss resigns from court

MAGISTRATE Bernadette Boss has resigned from ACT Magistrates Court.

Her resignation as a judicial officer takes effect from Sunday (November 14).

Since her appointment as an ACT Magistrate in 2012, Dr Boss has presided over numerous criminal, civil and coronial matters.

With her background as a barrister and in command and staff roles in the Australian Defence Force, Dr Boss has recently served as the interim National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.

In her military career, she was the first woman to be a commanding officer of the Sydney University regiment and the first woman to conduct an inquiry into the combat death of a soldier.

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury thanked Dr Boss for her lengthy and dedicated service to the ACT courts.