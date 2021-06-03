Man ‘seriously’ injured in Queanbeyan shooting

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot in the Queanbeyan region this morning (June 3).

The man, a 39-year-old from Pambula, arrived at Queanbeyan Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso just after 7am. He is now in Canberra Hospital.

At about 6.15am police also received reports that an unknown man, armed with a knife, entered someone’s Kia Cerato, which was parked at a the KFC on Wanniassa Street in Queanbeyan East, and threatened two men — aged 32 and 60.

Not long after making the threats, the man left the Kia and was seen fleeing the scene with a man and woman in a blue Ford Focus with NSW registration CZ72NM.

Detectives have since established a crime scene and are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is urged to call Queanbeyan Police on 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

