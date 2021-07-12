Map suggests high-rise development along tram corridor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAP released by the ACT government proposes densification and infill opportunities along the Woden light rail corridor that could have “devastating” effects on the area, according to the Deakin Residents Association (DRA).

The government’s 2019-20 Budget indicates that it is planning for 120,000 to work and almost 90,000 to live or study within one kilometre of the Woden light rail corridor by 2041.

With the “light rail stage 2 investigation area” cutting through some of south Canberra’s major suburbs such as Deakin and Yarralumla, DRA president Dr John Bell is worried that the government’s “planning review” into Stage 2 will lead to high-rise development along the proposed corridor and a population increase that will change the quality of life for Deakin residents in many ways.

“We believe the map signals an intention for massive ‘intensification’, which would have a devastating effect on Deakin,” Dr Bell says.

“There’d be [issues from] increased traffic, difficulty finding a parking spot at the local shops, to allowing a tall apartment to be built next door to you, to losing some of Deakin’s green spaces, parks, ovals and many others.

“It would also create major problems for the suburb’s infrastructure — including sewers, drainage and roads — and would result in overshadowing and loss of privacy for existing owners.”

The map was never presented during community consultations so Dr Bell believes it’s the government’s attempt to stealthily rezone the area for apartments, which happened along Northbourne Avenue in 2019 when it was rezoned to include more high-rise development.

“The map with the investigation area was part of a large volume of reference material provided to invited participants at a recent Planning Review consultation,” he says.

“At the consultation meeting did they put this plan on the table or discuss it though? No, they did not.

“We have no confidence in the ability of the ACT government to manage this in any orderly way.”

Across the other side of Adelaide Avenue, Yarralumla Residents Association president Mike Lewis is also worried about the possibility of further population densification in their suburb.

“Yarralumla’s population is already scheduled to increase by about 70 per cent from developments that are underway or in the pipeline like the CSIRO site,” Mr Lewis says.

“If you look at what happened on Northbourne Avenue you can expect the same approach on the Yarralumla and Deakin sides.

“If there’s any more development it could seriously impact on the amenity of residents and especially traffic and parking.”

Dr Bell believes the government’s planning process has failed to take into account the concerns of inner south Canberra residents regarding densification that were reflected in an Inner South Canberra Community Council survey conducted in 2019.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of inner south residents were concerned about planning, development and building issues and that “overwhelmingly, respondents would like a say on building construction next to them or nearby”.

“In particular they want a say with respect to impact on access to sunlight and natural light, building height, zoning changes, the amount of green space on the block and protection of the character of the heritage precincts,” the survey report revealed.