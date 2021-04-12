Martial arts experts like to go with the energy flow

By
Nathan Schmidt
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Liz van Papenrecht, 5th dan, left, with master Hanan Janiv Shihan and Margaret Dinan, 6th dan Photo: Nathan Schmidt

MARTIAL arts exponent Margaret Dinan has studied aikido for more than 35 years and was recently promoted to the rank of 6th dan, one of only three in Canberra and of only a handful of women nationwide to reach that level. 

Each dan refers to a rank above black belt, the widely-known symbol for martial arts proficiency, and takes five years each on average to achieve.

Joining Margaret, 63, at 5th dan is Liz van Papenrecht, 58.

The women were two of the most senior female Canberra students of Aikido Australia’s founding figure Seiichi Sugano, with whom Margaret trained for more than 25 years before the master’s death a decade ago. 

Often translated as “the way of unifying (with) energy”, aikido is a relatively new addition to martial arts in Japan. It was developed by Morihei Ueshiba as a synthesis of different traditions in the early 20th century.

Sugano, at 26, was chosen by Ueshiba to come to Australia to teach aikido. 

Margaret says Sugano always taught his students to study the technique, not action. 

“He never laid down one way of doing it, he demonstrated his ability, his understanding, but he offered you the opportunity to study it yourself.

“He allowed his students to find their way.”

Margaret is one of many older men and women who train at the Aikido Aiki Kai Canberra sessions in Curtin every week. Many of them have trained with either Sugano or his students, notably local master Hanan Janiv Shihan who is a 7th dan.

“Because it’s not a combative martial art, it doesn’t rely on strength. It actually relies on technique, energy and flow. You can do it in your 70s and be very, very effective,” says Liz van Papenrecht.

Like Margaret, Liz has trained in aikido for decades, including 20 years with Sugano. 

In 1983, Liz was doing an intensive tai chi course when she learnt her instructor was also teaching aikido.

“It was so different, but had similarities to tai chi in terms of energy flow,” she says.

A few years later, Margaret also made her start in aikido at an ANU beginners’ course in 1986. 

“I had no intention of staying,” she says. 

“I thought I’d do a martial arts course as something self-defence oriented. I’d never heard of aikido.”

Unlike in arts such as karate, the relationship between sparring partners in aikido is a symbiotic one, explains fellow student, Duncan Stevenson, 70, who having trained since 1991 is considered new among the group.

Participants take turns performing techniques with partners who redirect their energy and “throw” them on to the mat. Sometimes weapons, such as wooden swords, are involved, too.

“If I’m doing a technique and someone is providing an attack they’re actually giving me their body movement and their energy so I can learn,” Duncan says.

“Within our community there is a really strong element of trust. If I am providing an attack, I trust my partner to safely throw me away. I can’t attack someone like that unless I trust them.”

Unlike some other martial arts, Margaret admits aikido isn’t attracting younger members.

“It does take a bit of commitment to actually get to see the benefits, you can’t just pop in and pop out. You need to have commitment training over a couple of years,” she says.

Yet, with decades of training behind them and no sign of slowing down, for Margaret and Liz, it’s a commitment that has been well worth it.

“It’s really energising and when it’s all happening, it feels fantastic,” says Margaret.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleShot in the arm may not be a shot in the arm
Next articleOrchestra performs Bowie’s hits
Nathan Schmidt
Nathan Schmidt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply