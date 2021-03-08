New show celebrates top photographer

Helen Musa
Mervyn Bishop’s famous 1975 photo of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam pouring soil into the hands of traditional land owner Vincent Lingiari, NT.

THE National Film and Sound Archive has a new exhibition celebrating Mervyn Bishop, one of Australia’s most prolific and influential photographers. Drawn from the Art Gallery of NSW collection and Bishop’s private archive, the show is enriched by sound and moving images from the NFSA. It features his famous 1975 photo of Gough Whitlam pouring red earth into Gurindji leader Vincent Lingiari’s hand in the aftermath of the Wave Hill strike.

Ingeborg Hansen… retiring as artistic director and CEO at Megalo, after 11 years at the helm.

MEGALO Print Studio is back in action after its temporary closure while the roof at the heritage facility was replaced. Big news is that Ingeborg Hansen will be retiring at the end of April as artistic director and CEO, after 11 years at the helm. The studio is now open at 21 Wentworth Ave, Kingston, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Inquiries about membership and workshops to communications@megalo.org

John Bell… an extra performance of “One Man In His Time: John Bell and Shakespeare” at The Playhouse, April 14-15.

BELL Shakespeare is putting on an extra performance of “One Man In His Time: John Bell and Shakespeare” at The Playhouse on April 14-15. Book here or 6275 2700.

FRANKLIN writer Thomas McAllister is one of the selected authors in “The Furphy Anthology”, which showcases the best 16 short stories selected from the Furphy Literary Awards from 2020. McAllister’s story, “The Karlee Story”, features, alongside 2020 winner Ruby Todd’s story “Awakening” and former Canberran Cate Kennedy’s story “Ando Gets Plastered”. The Furphys were founded by Shepparton’s Furphy family, the most famous of whom, Joseph Furphy, wrote the classic “Such is Life” under the pseudonym Tom Collins back in 1903. 

THE Song Company tour launches its 2021 season with “Dances of Passion”, part of its “Salon” program. It features soprano Roberta Diamond, mezzo-soprano Janine Harris, tenor Ethan Taylor and baritone Hayden Barrington performing romantic works by Brahms, songs by Granados and “Fables for a Prince” by contemporary American composer Juliana Hall. The Street Theatre, 7pm, Saturday, March 20, book here or 6247 1223.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra is holding a fundraising gala billed as “an evening of sensory and gastronomic delights”. Hosted by chair Sir Angus Houston, the event will feature performances by CSO string and wind players, as each musical course is paired with Canberra region food and wine. National Museum of Australia, 6.30pm, Friday, March 16. Book here or 6262 6772. 

“CityNews” arts editor

