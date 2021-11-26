Minor flood warning issued for Queanbeyan

THE NSW SES has issued a minor flood warning for the Queanbeyan River this afternoon (November 26).

Based on predictions provided by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the SES is expecting that flood water may start to impact low lying areas, roads and causeways including the Oaks Estate Bridge, Morisset Street low level bridge and low parts of the Queen Elizabeth II Park.

The Queanbeyan River at Queens Bridge may peak near 4.40 metres.

Morisset Street Bridge and the Oaks Estate Bridge currently remain closed as a result of rising water levels and are causing significant traffic in the area.

At this point in time there are no homes under threat of inundation.

In the Queanbeyan-Palerang local government area volunteers have already responded to 14 requests for assistance in last 24 hours including one flood rescue outside Bungendore, four flood assists and nine storm related property damage jobs.

The SES has also advised that Briars Sharrow crossing in Carwoola is closed, Resch’s Creek crossing is under water and there is water across the Kings Highway between Bungendore and Braidwood.

“A minor flood is an inconvenience to the community but at this time there is no risk to people or property,” SES Queanbeyan deputy commander Brent Hunter said.

“As always, the NSW SES is urging drivers to slow down, drive to the conditions and adhere to the road closure signs.”

The SES is also imploring people not to enter floodwater as it poses extreme risk to both themselves and SES volunteers.

“The NSW Police have already issued infringements to people we have had to rescue,” Mr Hunter said.