New chairs for gallery and museum

FORMER Liberal minister Warwick Smith has been appointed chair of the National Museum for three years. His term started on October 28.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said today (November 5) that Mr Smith would provide “substantial leadership” to the NMA Council and in turn, to Australia’s creative and cultural sector.

“Mr Smith will bring his significant experience across government and the private sector, providing essential leadership to the council supporting the NMA back to recovery, as we welcome the return of visitors,” he said.

Mr Smith is a board Director of Seven Group Holdings Ltd and Estia Health Ltd. He served four terms in the Australian Parliament and was the Minister for Sport, Territories and Local Government when the Howard government announced in December, 1996, that design work could begin for the NMA.

Minister Fletcher also announced Penny Fowler as the new chair for the National Portrait Gallery.

Her three-year term begins on January 22. Mrs Fowler is the current Chair of the Herald and Weekly Times, Director of the Australian Ballet, Chair of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, Deputy Chair of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and member of the Tourism Australia Board and Visy Advisory Board.