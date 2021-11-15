New covid cases in Bungendore and Karabar

ANOTHER covid case in Karabar and one in Bungendore have been recorded today (November 15) by the Southern NSW Local Health District.
Both cases are linked to known cases.
It brings the total cases in the district to 531 since the start of the Delta outbreak in June.
NSW recorded 165 new covid cases today.
