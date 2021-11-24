New Googong covid case acquired virus overseas

A COVID case that acquired the virus overseas has been recorded in Googong in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 23), as well as two new cases in Bungendore.

In addition to these cases, the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) also confirmed three new cases in the Snowy Monaro Region – all in Jindabyne.

The Bungendore cases and two of the Jindabyne cases are currently under investigation.

It brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 561 since the start of the current outbreak in June with two currently in hospital.

State-wide, NSW recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.