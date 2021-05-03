New government-run vaccination clinic opens

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS aged 50 and over will start receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine today (May 3) after the opening of a new government-run vaccination centre at Calvary Public Hospital in Bruce.

It will herald the next stage in the vaccine rollout, according to Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, who says as more vaccine clinics open, the broader the access the community will have to the covid jab.

The Calvary Public Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic will supplement the Commonwealth Government’s AstraZeneca program, being delivered through general practices in the ACT, while the Garran COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic, from now on, will exclusively administer the Pfizer vaccine, which will be given to people aged under 50 who are eligible under phase 1a and 1b of the vaccine rollout, the minister says.

The ACT now has the capacity to administer 8000 doses of both covid vaccines per week, as long as demands on supply are met, she says.

“People who are 50 years or over are encouraged to contact a participating GP or Commonwealth-funded GP respiratory clinic or to book an appointment at the Calvary COVID-19 vaccination clinic,” she says.

“Most GPs will start providing vaccinations for people aged 50-69 from May 17, while the respiratory clinics and Calvary vaccination clinic will offer appointments from today.”

Bookings can be made through the new MyDHR (Digital Health Record) portal. Canberrans can also use the Australian government’s vaccine eligibility checker to see if they’re eligible.