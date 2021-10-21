New health centre to open in Coombs

THE ACT Government will co-locate a health centre with the Molonglo Valley Medical Centre in Coombs early next year.
Minister for Health, Rachel Stephen-Smith said the health centre will join with an existing practice to provide improved health services to the Molonglo community.
“I am pleased to say that agreement has been reached for the ACT Government to lease space from the Molonglo Valley Medical Centre to provide the local community with accessible, affordable healthcare closer to home.”
The ACT Health Directorate and Canberra Health Services are in the process of finalising lease options and transitioning services to the Walk-in Health Centre.
Services are expected to be up and running early next year.
