New Rex service plans to ‘bring airfares down’ 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

REX Airlines has announced it will begin a Canberra to Melbourne service, twice a day, from June 10.

Promising economy fares from $69 one-way, the airline says their prices are $123 cheaper than the lowest affair available in Canberra throughout May.

The Canberra-Melbourne service on a Boeing 737-800NG jet will bring 200,000 annual seats to the route and will keep other airlines honest, says Rex deputy chairman John Sharp. 

“Qantas has perfected the art of price gouging, ripping off passengers with sky-high fares on a route with only a weak competitor to keep it honest,” he says. 

More than a million people travel between the two capital cities each year pre-covid and return flights on Qantas can cost more than $900, he says. 

A return Qantas flight this Queen’s Birthday long weekend costs as much as $928.28, he says.  

“This will now change with Rex’s entry. We are sure that both Qantas and Virgin Australia will immediately match our fares as they have done every time,” Mr Sharp says.

The ACT government welcomes the Rex Airlines’ investment in the Canberra-Melbourne route, with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr saying it’s a major boost to competition on one of the city’s busiest aviation routes.

“It will make it easier, and significantly cheaper, for people to visit Canberra,” he says.  

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan left in bushes after being hit by a car
Next articleArtsday / Dog artworks tell tales from children’s literature
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply