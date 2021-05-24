New system helps reduce pharmaceutical harm

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

CANBERRA pharmacists and prescribers will soon have access to a new real-time prescription monitoring service aimed at reducing pharmaceutical harm. 

Available for early adopter pilot sites in 2021 before rolling out to all providers in early 2022, “Canberra Script” will help reduce pharmaceutical harm in the community, says Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

Canberra Script, which will replace the existing real-time prescription monitoring system, DAPIS Online Remote Access (DORA), will include real-time alerts and notifications through compatible medical and pharmacy software where patients may be exhibiting signs of drug-seeking behaviour such as “doctor shopping”.

The ACT isn’t alone in introducing the new system and Ms Stephen-Smith says each jurisdiction will implement their own local version of the national real-time prescription monitoring system, with core features and functionality to enable national consistency.

“Australia has a growing problem with the misuse and abuse of pharmaceuticals. This can have a devastating impact on individuals and their families,” she says.

“’Canberra Script’ will give ACT doctors, nurse practitioners and pharmacists a better view of what their consumers are using. This supports practitioners to provide safe care for ACT residents.”

“Canberra Script” is not intended to disadvantage consumers where there is a legitimate clinical need for a medicine and where a prescriber is authorised to prescribe a medicine for them, the health minister says.

