Ongoing risk extends health emergency in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

COVID-19 continues to be an ongoing risk to the ACT community, forcing Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith to extend the ACT Public Health Emergency for another 90 days.

Effective until August 16, the extension of the emergency declaration enables ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman to continue to take appropriate action, or give any direction, necessary to protect the health and safety of Canberrans, said the health minister.

“While we remain in a good position in the ACT, it is likely we will continue to see cases and clusters of COVID-19 across the country,” she said.

“As restrictions continue to ease across the country and with more people travelling, we must not be complacent.

“We must continue to practise the covid safe behaviours that have become so familiar to us – keep your physical distance where possible, practice good hand hygiene, stay home if you are unwell and get tested for any COVID-19 symptoms.”