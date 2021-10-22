Painted shipping container to brighten up Moore Park

AN evolving art space will take shape at Queanbeyan’s Moore Park with an unlikely canvas.

A shipping container – located near the skate park – will soon to be transformed into a painted artwork by Braidwood artist Bohie Palacek.

Ms Palacek – known for her large scale murals – will ask young people in Queanbeyan to help develop a design for her artwork.

The mural may reflect themes of Queanbeyan icons, history, or local scenes from nature.

The project, run by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC), is being funded through a NSW government ClubGrant.

Once the container is painted, QPRC intend to use the space to run community events.