Painted shipping container to brighten up Moore Park

AN evolving art space will take shape at Queanbeyan’s Moore Park with an unlikely canvas.
A shipping container – located near the skate park – will soon to be transformed into a painted artwork by Braidwood artist Bohie Palacek.
Ms Palacek – known for her large scale murals – will ask young people in Queanbeyan to help develop a design for her artwork.
The mural may reflect themes of Queanbeyan icons, history, or local scenes from nature.
The project, run by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC), is being funded through a NSW government ClubGrant.
Once the container is painted, QPRC intend to use the space to run community events.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply