Police hold concerns about missing Jemma

Missing person Jemma Hawkins.

TWENTY-seven-year-old woman Jemma Hawkins has not been seen or heard from since June 13 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Jemma was last seen in Garran on Sunday morning (June 13) at approximately 10am.

Jemma Hawkins.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair, and of a medium build.

Jemma was last seen wearing a khaki jumper, black track pants and red slides.

She is known to frequent the city and uses public transport.

Anyone who may have any information is urged call 131 444, quoting reference number 6823338.

