Police ‘largely pleased’ among the number of New Year arrests

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have taken 17 people into protective custody over New Year’s Eve despite that crowd numbers in the ACT were down on previous years in light of social distancing restrictions.

The arrests that included three juveniles were largely from intoxication.

But a charge was also laid on a person for assaulting police, another for possessing a knife in a public place, one for unlicensed driving, and a fourth for graffiti offences.

Police also conducted more than 650 roadside breath tests, with only one motorist detected for drink driving.

The P-plate driver was served with an immediate suspension notice.

Another motorist was arrested for drug driving.

Superintendent Corey Heldon was “largely pleased” with crowd behaviour on a busy evening.

“Police had a presence in all town centres across Canberra, and while we did have some issues to deal with, on the whole the crowds were well behaved,” Supt Heldon said.

“We did notice quite a reduction in crowd numbers compared to previous years, which is encouraging that Canberrans appeared to heed the advice to celebrate the New Year in a Covid-safe way.

“Police were also conducting checks to ensure venues were complying with social distancing requirements and I’m pleased that no venues were found to be in breach of these restrictions.”

Police are reminding motorists that double demerits will remain in place until 11.59pm Sunday, 3 January.