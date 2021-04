Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are looking for the driver of a white vehicle travelling north on Marcus Clarke Street, Civic, who collided with a cyclist while turning left into Gordon Street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital after the collision at about 7.45am on Monday, April 19.

Police believe the driver may not be aware they were involved in a collision.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash‑cam footage of the incident is asked to call the police on 131444.