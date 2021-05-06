Proud Tiwi women happy to share their songs

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Tiwi Strong Women dancing.

A PROUD group of Tiwi women have come from Bathurst Island to perform in the Canberra International Music Festival and to view historic footage of their ancestors held at the National Film and Sound Archive.

The footage was first viewed by two of the women from Wangatunga Strong Women’s Group in 2009 as part of the process of repatriating the material to the Tiwi community. It was a uniquely moving experience, as all saw family members, either at a time before they were born or when they were young men and women.

Genevieve Campbell, who accompanied them on that trip, has written that the oldest material viewed was footage taken by Baldwin Spencer on Bathurst Island in 1912, which shows men and women dancing “Yoi”, the dances that mark the “Dreamings”.

It’s a silent film, but the elders knew which songs would have been sung that day and, by tracing back genealogies, who was singing and dancing. One of those dances/songs, “Tepuwaturinga Wallaby”, had fallen out of practice, but after viewing the footage, one man began dancing it again that very day and has gone on to revive it back home.

“Yirrikapayi Crocodile” is another such, and the words captured in the corresponding audio recording made by Spencer are still sung today by Crocodile people.

Also, even now the Tiwi perform a ritual dance and song-telling of the bombing of Darwin.

Footage from the “Cinesound Review” shows the islands in 1938, mid-war footage, through to 1957, and home movies taken by tourists in the 1960s. In all of these there is the uncomfortable reality of power imbalance and cultural misunderstanding. Some of the footage is offensive and patronising, so the Tiwi group has decided it’s best not shown publicly, preferring to share and to comment on it from their own point of view.

The Tiwi Strong Women will sing and dance in Canberra International Music Festival concerts on Friday and their message is clear: “Dear friends, we in the ‘Ngarukuruwala’ group are happy to be performing in Canberra. We are very pleased to meet you all and to share our songs with you. Ngarukuruwala means ‘we sing’ and singing makes us feel happy and strong and we hope you have a good time with us as we sing”.

“Eyes and Ears” at the National Film and Sound Archive, 11am and 12.45pm, Friday, May 7, book here.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolicy promises to boost Canberra’s central treescape
Next articleErratic driving comes to an end at police station
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply