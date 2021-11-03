Queanbeyan man dies from covid

A MAN in his 60’s from Queanbeyan has died from COVID-19, Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) has reported today.

According to a spokesperson, the man had one dose of the vaccine and significant underlying health conditions.

He passed on November 1.

The sad news comes as 10 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district today (November 3), eight of which are in Queanbeyan.

Of the cases detected in Queanbeyan, one is in Queanbeyan West, four are in Googong, and Three are in crestwood. The Crestwood case has been linked to a known case whereas all other cases are under investigation.

Two cases were also detected in the Yass Valley region and are currently under investigation.

This brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 477 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

State-wide, NSW recorded 190 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.