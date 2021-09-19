Queanbeyan’s covid total falls as two recover

QUEANBEYAN’S active covid case numbers have fallen to 19 with two people recovering, according to the latest figures as of 8pm last night (September 18).
There were no new Queanbeyan cases reported by the Southern NSW Local Health District in latest seven COVID-19 cases announced today.
Of the seven new cases:
- Three are in Yass and are close contacts of existing cases.
- Three are in Batemans Bay and are linked to the Batemans Bay cluster.
- One new case is in Goulburn and is a close contact of an existing case.
