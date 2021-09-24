News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 15°/18° | Friday, September 24, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Radio station changes its name in support of jabs

FOREVER Classic 2CA will be renamed “2JAB” in support of the covid vaccination. 

The 90-year old AM station (1053AM), Canberra’s classic radio station, will change its name on Tuesday (September 28) for a whole day to encourage those who are eligible and unvaccinated throughout Canberra to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.  

2CA will change its name to 2JAB for a day.

All staff at 2CA have made the commitment to be vaccinated, and on Tuesday, 2JAB will provide information as to where residents can access their free jabs so Canberra can reach the targets required to end the lockdown and for life to return to a “covid normal”. 

Ahead of Tuesday, 2CA Breakfast host Paul Holmes said: “2CA has been at the heart and soul of Canberra for 90 years, standing by Canberrans through bushfires, hailstorms, floods and now a pandemic.

“We all look forward to freedom day when we can see our families or enjoy a schnitty at our local.” 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

A drop in employment leads to construction delays
News

A drop in employment leads to construction delays

Employment in the ACT’s building and construction sector has slumped to 15,331, down from a high of 20,025 in May last year, according to employment data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today (September 24). 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews