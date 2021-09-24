Radio station changes its name in support of jabs

FOREVER Classic 2CA will be renamed “2JAB” in support of the covid vaccination.

The 90-year old AM station (1053AM), Canberra’s classic radio station, will change its name on Tuesday (September 28) for a whole day to encourage those who are eligible and unvaccinated throughout Canberra to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

All staff at 2CA have made the commitment to be vaccinated, and on Tuesday, 2JAB will provide information as to where residents can access their free jabs so Canberra can reach the targets required to end the lockdown and for life to return to a “covid normal”.

Ahead of Tuesday, 2CA Breakfast host Paul Holmes said: “2CA has been at the heart and soul of Canberra for 90 years, standing by Canberrans through bushfires, hailstorms, floods and now a pandemic.

“We all look forward to freedom day when we can see our families or enjoy a schnitty at our local.”