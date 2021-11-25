Rain closes Morisset Street Bridge and Oaks Estate Crossing

THE low-level bridge on Morisset Street and the Oaks Estate crossing in Queanbeyan have been closed as water levels continue to rise.
The NSW SES Queanbeyan unit is advising people to find alternate routes as the closures are causing significant traffic.
They say saturated catchments and a full dam means Queanbeyan will continue to see the river levels rise.
