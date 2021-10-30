Revealed: Bridges go to raise London Circuit

CANBERRANS have been invited to review the ACT government’s Works Approval and Environmental Assessment for the raising of London Circuit, which has been lodged for approval by the NCA, and in three weeks will be able to have their say.

Nevertheless, early preparatory works for raising London Circuit are already underway in the city, including moving underground utilities from their current position along London Circuit to a new alignment on Constitution Avenue, Vernon Circle and Edinburgh Avenue.

“The Environmental Assessment prepared as part of the Works Approval examines the expected benefits and impacts of the project and identifies a range of mitigation and management measures for public consideration,” says Transport Minister Chris Steel.

“The project will transform the southern end of the CBD, from an untraversable road interchange, into people-oriented streets for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

“Community feedback is vital to ensuring all potential project impacts and opportunities are closely considered.”

To facilitate the first section of light rail from the City to Commonwealth Park, the government proposes to raise London Circuit by six metres.

This will involve changing the current split-level, overpass-underpass configuration by raising the road level on either side of Commonwealth Avenue. This major project will require about 60,000 cubic metres of fill.

Works Approval and Environmental Assessment documentation for raising London Circuit was lodged with the National Capital Authority earlier this month, and Canberrans are invited to have their say over the coming month.

The full documents are available via the NCA website, where Canberrans can lodge questions, view videos, maps and fact sheets for the next three weeks to inform themselves about the proposal.

From Saturday, November 20, members of the public can make a formal submission via the website until the closing time at 5pm on Friday, December 10.

View the Works Approval at nca.gov.au.