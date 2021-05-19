School fundraises for much-needed bus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Woden School, a small school that caters for children with special needs, is hosting a fundraiser this weekend (May 22-23) to raise money for new school equipment, including a much-needed bus.

“BRICKS @ The Woden School” was unable to go ahead last year, but this year, in its seventh year, it will be raising money through Lego building competitions, raffles, a sausage sizzle, stalls and face painting.

The school is hoping to raise enough money to go towards items such as a minibus, which they need $10,000 to secure.

The school, up until now, has had to lease a bus, says Woden School Parents and Citizens Association president Ross Burton.

However, that contract is coming to an end next year and the committee has decided to purchase the bus themselves.

For a small school catering to children with special needs, Mr Burton says the benefits of having dependable transportation will be innumerable and will provide better access for the community.

For instance, he says it will allow students to go on excursions more regularly and easily, such as to the zoo, as well as to nearby pools for swimming lessons.

“As a special needs school, it just provides [students] with a specific bus that suits their requirements,” Mr Burton says.

While the committee has made good headway, there is still a long way to go before they secure the final $10,000 needed to make the purchase.

“BRICKS @ The Woden School” is the school’s single biggest annual fundraising event and has in the past helped fund school events and amenities, including an aquarium for the students.

Taking place this Saturday and Sunday at the school’s Deakin campus, Mr Burton says more than 40 Lego exhibitors will have their work on display. Some, he says, come as far as Sydney for the event.

“They provide a range of displays, including everything from trains to large-scale Harry Potter sets,” he says.

This year, Mr Burton says the school has found it challenging to raise funds.

“Covid has impacted a lot of small businesses,” he says.

“They just weren’t able to donate, even though they would have loved to.”

“BRICKS @ The Woden School”, at 127 Denison Street, Deakin, 9am-4pm, May 22, and 9am-3pm, May 23. Entry is $5 for a child, $10 for an adult, and $20 for a family. Information at facebook.com/wodenbricks.