Severe thunderstorms and rain on the way

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible as rain and thunderstorms sweep across NSW and the ACT tomorrow (October 14).

The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms would begin to form across the west of NSW from this afternoon and continue into Thursday morning, before extending to more eastern parts of the region through the day and into Thursday night. Larger population centres, including Sydney and Canberra might experience thunderstorms.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible during Wednesday, but are more likely on Thursday, with conditions across many areas more favourable for their development,” the bureau warned.

“However, it is important to understand thunderstorms are often small-area events, which means some communities may experience quite intense storm activity while locations nearby are not impacted.

“Hazards may include damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail. Flash flooding is also possible in some locations.”

BOM said rainfall from thunderstorms can vary significantly over short distances, though moderate to locally heavy totals were expected about southern parts of the western slopes, including the Central West, Southwest Slopes, eastern Riverina and Alpine.

Recent rainfall had left catchments in these locations wet and many dams near capacity. Rainfall forecasts were being monitored for the potential to cause river rises and flooding.

While conditions were expected to begin easing after tomorrow, there was still the possibility of thunderstorms on Friday.