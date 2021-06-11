Shooting: Man killed at his Phillip home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was shot and killed at his home in Phillip last night (June 10).

A woman was also inside the Mansfield Place home at the time of the shooting, at about 11.45pm, but was not injured.

The 48-year-old man was shot once and died in hospital.

Police Inspector Marcus Boorman says: “A crime scene has been established and we have located a number of items of evidence that we will be forensically examining and we’re following a number of avenues.”

At this stage the investigation is at its early stages and Insp Boorman is calling for anyone that has any information in relation to this shooting to contact police.

“Also anyone that would have any CCTV footage, dashcam footage in the Mansfield Place area at the time [should] also contact police,” he says.

At this time here’s nothing to suggest that this incident has any links to outlaw motorcycle gangs and police are yet to establish the reason for the attack.

Police believe there was more than one offender involved.