Slight uptick in daily covid case numbers

THE ACT has recorded 17 new covid cases to 8pm last night. This is two more than yesterday’s 15 cases.

Of the latest cases, five were in quarantine, but seven were infectious in the community.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith reported to the daily covid press briefing that there were eight people in hospital with two in intensive care. One of them was on a ventilator.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman told the briefing the age range of the people in hospital were from under 12 to over 70 and that six were unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and one fully.

She said there were 242 active cases of the 618 total cases in this ACT covid outbreak.