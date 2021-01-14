Snapper’s ‘lucky shot’ nails amazing storm photo

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Andrew Campbell

PHOTOGRAPHER Andrew Campbell, one of Canberra’s most experienced news hounds, has a nose for what it takes to make a great photo. When it comes to storms, this one stands at the top of his considerable portfolio.

Sensing a shot in the ferment of last night’s sky-cracking storm, he drove six minutes to the international flag display on the south side of Lake Burley Griffin and within 10 minutes he had this amazing image.

“It was a lucky shot,” he says. “I didn’t even get rained on! Took six minutes from my place to the lake and after 10 minutes of shooting, it was all done.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan attempts to sabotage police search
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply