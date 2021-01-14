Snapper’s ‘lucky shot’ nails amazing storm photo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PHOTOGRAPHER Andrew Campbell, one of Canberra’s most experienced news hounds, has a nose for what it takes to make a great photo. When it comes to storms, this one stands at the top of his considerable portfolio.

Sensing a shot in the ferment of last night’s sky-cracking storm, he drove six minutes to the international flag display on the south side of Lake Burley Griffin and within 10 minutes he had this amazing image.

“It was a lucky shot,” he says. “I didn’t even get rained on! Took six minutes from my place to the lake and after 10 minutes of shooting, it was all done.”