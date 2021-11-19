Sniffer dogs join police raid

A 20-year-old Harrison man has been charged after a police raid involving sniffer dogs located child abuse material at a Canberra home.

Police and a dog team searched a home in Harrison on Wednesday (November 17) and seized two laptop computers and two mobile phones that contained child abuse material.

The man was arrested and charged with producing child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and transmitting child abuse material, and will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court in February.

The maximum jail term for these charges is 15 years.

Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child exploitation material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.