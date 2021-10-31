Two men die in fatal truck crash near Yass

TWO men have died following a collision between a car and a truck on the Hume Highway near Yass yesterday (October 31).

Emergency services were called just before 2am after reports of a Mazda 6 and a Pantex truck colliding on the Hume Highway near Rock Lodge Road, Lade Vale.

Initial inquiries suggest that a 21-year-old passenger in the Mazda got out of the car and was struck by a second truck, dying at the scene.

The 23-year-old Mazda driver was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in critical condition, he died at about 7.30pm last night.

The two truck drivers, 32 and 65, were uninjured and taken to Yass Hospital for mandatory testing.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.