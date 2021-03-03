Video reveals men believed to be involved in Civic fight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released a video revealing two men who they believe were involved in an incident that saw one person taken to hospital late last year.

The men were in a group on Alinga Street, Civic, when they were involved in a fight at about 10pm on November 20.

Following extensive investigations police are now calling on the community’s help to identify the two men.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6678105.