‘Vincent Van Dough’  arrives at the gallery

The ‘Sunflower Batch Loaf’

LEAVING  no stone unturned in promoting “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London,” the National Gallery of Australia has partnered with Sonoma Baking Company to present the “Sunflower Batch Loaf,” available in stores from this weekend, Saturday,  April 17. 

The gallery invited Sonoma to create its own masterpiece inspired by Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” and the result is  a  limited edition pull-apart sourdough loaf.

At the centre of the sunflower is a Sonoma “miche” roll, characterised by a smokey flavour and covered in sunflower seeds. It has a dark caramelised and blistered crust and petals are made up of sourdough, coated in polenta.

‘Sunflowers’ ready to bake

Sonoma’s bakers were, they said,  “inspired by the vibrant colours and symbolism of happiness and joy”.

The “Sunflower Batch Loaf” will be available at Sonoma bakeries in Braddon, ACT and  Alexandria, NSW for two weeks only and in  honour of the collaboration, the NGA  will run a social-media competition, inspiring people to show their artistic baking abilities and channel their own inner “Vincent Van Dough,” as they say.

“Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London”

