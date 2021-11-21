News location:

Water leak causes fire at Nishi building

A water leak is the likely cause of an electrical fire at the Nishi building in New Acton this morning.

Fire crews are at the scene and the building – located off Edinburgh Avenue and Philip Law Street – has been evacuated.

Upon arriving at the incident firefighters found a water leak running through an electrical distribution board.

The community is asked to avoid the area.

 

 

 

