Water leak causes fire at Nishi building

A water leak is the likely cause of an electrical fire at the Nishi building in New Acton this morning.
Fire crews are at the scene and the building – located off Edinburgh Avenue and Philip Law Street – has been evacuated.
Upon arriving at the incident firefighters found a water leak running through an electrical distribution board.
The community is asked to avoid the area.
