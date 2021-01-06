Water quality concern over ACT’s most popular swimming spots

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health have been forced to test water quality at a number of popular swimming spots around the territory.

Flooding have caused ACT Health’s protection service grave concern for the wellbeing of residents that could absorb the water.

Environmental health support officers have this week started to monitor Lake Ginninderra, Lake Tuggeranong and the Murrumbidgee River.

“Flood water that runs into our rivers and lakes, or a blue-green algae ‘bloom’ during warmer weather, can carry harmful bacteria, viruses and toxins,” an ACT Health spokesperson said.

“This can make us sick by causing gastro, or ear, skin and eye infections.

“To keep you, loved ones and even your furry friends safe, avoid any contact with flood water.”

But the ACT government is yet to publish a public health order on possible restrictions.

Best advice from ACT Health is to wait three days after heavy rain before swimming at ponds, lakes or rivers around Canberra.

“This gives our waterways a chance to clear out any harmful bacteria,” the spokesperson said.

ACT Health have recommended residents check out its safety list of precautions before cooling off and heading for a dip this summer.