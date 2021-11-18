Work starts on $85m Kenny high school

CONSTRUCTION has started on a new school in Gungahlin.

The $85 million Kenny high school, expected to open in 2023, will cater for 800 students from years 7 to 10.

Icon Construction is building the school – which is located on Old Well Station Road – and includes indoor and outdoor learning environments, a gymnasium, basketball and netball courts, an oval and a multipurpose hall.

The ACT government says the project will create more than 400 jobs.

The community will be asked to have their say on the name and logo for the school next year.