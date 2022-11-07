280km/h, in a VW Golf, on the Hume!

A DRIVER has been charged after he was allegedly caught travelling at more 280km/h in on the Hume Motorway this morning (November 7).

Just after 9.30am NSW police detected a blue Volkswagen Golf allegedly travelling 280km/h in a 110km sign-posted area near Mittagong.

The 22-year male driver will appear in Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday 20 December 2022. His driving privileges have been withdrawn.