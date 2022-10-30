A celebration of guitar music (and a flute)

Music / “Three Guitars, No Vocals”, Duncan n. Sargeant, Sam Roberts, Rey Castro and Ginette Carrard. At Wesley Music Centre, October 30. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

THIS recital brought together three guitarists and a flautist performing original and popular works. Contemporary acoustic guitar, classical guitar and music from Latin America filled this concert.

The players were Duncan n. Sargeant, Sam Roberts, Rey Castro, guitar and Ginette Carrard flute.

Without a program, the players introduced most pieces. It began with Castro on his guitar, with a piece that had a strong Latin feel set in a traditional musical story.

The next work, also from Latin America with Castro and Carrard on flute, contained an upbeat song-like tune. A repeated line bounced along evenly as the flute played an almost child-like tune in what was a plaintive and pleasing song.

Following a similar theme, the duo played a piece from Venezuela. Again, it was song-like but danceable. The playing from both sat cleanly and strongly in the ear.

From Brazil for the next piece, a more mellow tune, which was probably a love song. This gentle, flowing romantic melody would have been perfect for accompanying an intimate night for two.

Finishing with an original song by the duo, it was based on a traditional rhythm from Argentina. This much darker song, in a melancholy voice, seemed to be about loss, in a mysterious way. It was a rather captivating tune.

Roberts on classical guitar, who is a student of local guitarist Matt Withers, began with a Paraguayan work titled “Next to Your Heart”. In a confident performance, he played this catchy tune with nice subtlety. Without sheet music, he created a wonderful rendition all through memory.

Next, Edith Piaf’s laconic “Hymn to Love”. This introspective song with a passionate account of deep love was told in a sensual style, revealing its emotional tale.

A work by Scott Joplin followed. Arranged by Roberts, this was not a ragtime piece but still with noticeable elements of that style. Quite a sedate work, it didn’t really go anywhere, but it engaged. Then, the “Entertainer” by Joplin for his final work.

Sargeant, who plays left hand, began by telling stories as he performed his original compositions. This laid-back musician could really play and tell a unique story at the same time. Through his introspective facial expression, looking up at the audience only occasionally, added to his playful storytelling.

Now the music, a cross between bluegrass, country, acoustic and popular, in a highly personalised style. This was music to entertain and enjoy.

Equally at home on the 12-string guitar as with the six, he continued playing as he intermixed his stories with the music. It became like a family gathering with stories of his uncle and mother. When he let his music speak, he showed a relaxed command of his instrument. A rapid, complex piece with dynamic fast and slow playing revealed a musician totally at home with his guitar.

Sargeant finished with one of my favourite works, “Theme From Antarctica” by Vangelis. With his guitar plugged into a small on-stage amp, for this work he cranked up the echo and volume, as it needed to be. He began playing his guitar like a set of bongos to emulate the crashing effects in the original tune. It amazed at how close it was to the original, which is a dense multi-layered electronic work. This concluded a unique and enjoyable concert.