ACT braces for severe thunderstorms

IN the face of a severe thunderstorm warning, the ACT is braced for heavy rainfall that may lead to localised flash flooding over the next several hours.

The Bureau of meteorology says: “A trough interacting with humid air will cause thunderstorm development throughout the day over a large part of the state.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Bowral, Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Moruya Heads, Bathurst, Katoomba, Canberra, Goulburn, Yass, Condobolin, Young and West Wyalong.”

ACT State Emergency Service advises Canberra residents to move cars under cover and away from trees, secure or put away loose items around the house and yard, keep clear of creeks and storm drains, and never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.

For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).