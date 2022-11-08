ACT eating disorder facility site confirmed

THE ACT residential centre for eating disorders will be built in Coombs, with a site confirmed today (November 9).

A tender for the construction of the centre will be released in the coming weeks, and the centre is on track for completion in 2023-24.

The location is Block 3, Section 17 in Coombs.

Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said Coombs was chosen for its closeness to nature reserves, with an outlook over green space and a pond, but also in a residential setting, to ensure a calming environment with necessities close by.

The Commonwealth Government has dedicated $13.5 million across three years, starting 2021-22, for the centre’s development.