ACT records 10 covid deaths in a week

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, marking the ACT’s 107th covid death and the tenth in the space of a week.
It comes as the ACT recorded 556 new cases of the virus, 314 via PCR tests and 242 via RATs.
Hospital numbers have fallen to 138, with three people in intensive care and two people on ventilators.
There are 3215 reported active cases of covid throughout the territory.
